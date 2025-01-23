Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $944.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $950.34 and a 200-day moving average of $902.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $675.96 and a 52-week high of $1,008.25. The stock has a market cap of $419.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

