Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 289 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 592,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,319,000 after acquiring an additional 59,486 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PM opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.