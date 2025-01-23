Advisory Alpha LLC Has $681,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,904,323,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after buying an additional 188,580 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $123.75 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.82 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

