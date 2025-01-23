Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $295.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

