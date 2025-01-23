Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELC. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 7,662.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

