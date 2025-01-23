Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 468 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

