AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.46.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGF.B

AGF Management Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$11.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.59. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$7.27 and a 52-week high of C$11.53.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$4,945,528.67. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 25,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.06, for a total transaction of C$276,500.00. Insiders have sold 545,085 shares of company stock worth $6,071,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.