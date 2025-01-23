Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $49.40 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

