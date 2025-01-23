Albion Financial Group UT Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,616,000 after purchasing an additional 599,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,364,000 after purchasing an additional 325,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

