Albion Financial Group UT Takes $26,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 827,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,149,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,955 shares in the company, valued at $985,660. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,492 shares of company stock worth $1,582,384 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $57.97.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.03%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

