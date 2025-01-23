Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ASPS opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the quarter. Altisource Portfolio Solutions makes up approximately 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned approximately 15.86% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

