Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €80.50 ($83.85) and last traded at €79.20 ($82.50). 13,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.70 ($81.98).

The firm has a market cap of $430.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

