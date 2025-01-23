Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Stake Lessened by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $128,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COLD opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -87.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,589.68. This trade represents a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

