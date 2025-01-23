Amphenol Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The company reported a significant increase in sales, with fourth-quarter sales reaching $4.3 billion, marking a 30% rise in U.S. dollars and a 20% organic increase compared to the same period in 2023. Their full-year sales totaled $15.2 billion, reflecting a 21% growth in U.S. dollars and a 13% organic rise compared to 2023.

Get alerts:

The GAAP Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.59, a 44% increase over the prior year, while Adjusted Diluted EPS stood at $0.55, marking a 34% increase. For the full year, the GAAP Diluted EPS was $1.92, up 24% from the previous year, with Adjusted Diluted EPS at $1.89, a 25% increase.

Amphenol’s Operating and Free Cash Flow for the fourth quarter reached $847 million and $648 million, respectively. For the full year, Operating and Free Cash Flow amounted to $2.8 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively.

The company’s strong performance was attributed to robust organic growth in various markets such as IT datacom, mobile networks, commercial air, mobile devices, broadband, and defense, as well as contributions from their acquisition ventures. Amphenol President and CEO, R. Adam Norwitt, expressed satisfaction with the record results and highlighted the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through financial strategies and market diversification.

In their outlook for the first quarter of 2025, Amphenol anticipates sales between $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion, reflecting a 23% to 26% increase over the prior year quarter, with Adjusted Diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.49 to $0.51, representing a 23% to 28% increase.

Amphenol’s continuous focus on technology innovation, market diversification, and strategic acquisitions positions them well for sustained growth and value creation. They are on track to close the acquisition of CommScope’s OWN and DAS businesses in the first quarter of 2025.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results further on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM (EST). For more detailed financial information, investors are encouraged to access the Investor Relations section of Amphenol’s website.

Amphenol’s financial performance reflects their commitment to market expansion and innovation, positioning the company for continued success in the evolving electronics landscape.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Amphenol’s 8K filing here.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories