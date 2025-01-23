Analysts Set Expectations for RCKT FY2025 Earnings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.20) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share.

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,242,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after buying an additional 322,156 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,118,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,360 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,493,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,001,000 after acquiring an additional 165,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $144,737.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,630.40. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $176,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

