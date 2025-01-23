AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Stock Price Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 328,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 103,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

