AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Stock Price Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 328,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 103,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About AnalytixInsight
AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.
