Analyzing Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) & Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO)

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) and Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Katapult shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and Eshallgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult -14.50% N/A -34.41% Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $222.21 million 0.17 -$36.67 million ($8.25) -1.04 Eshallgo $16.96 million 1.39 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Katapult and Eshallgo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eshallgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Katapult.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Katapult and Eshallgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 3 0 0 2.00 Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Katapult presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.19%. Given Katapult’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than Eshallgo.

Summary

Katapult beats Eshallgo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers. It also offers Katapult Pay, a one-time use virtual card technology that makes lease purchasing and transactions. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Eshallgo

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

