Andrew Guggenhime Sells 8,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $692,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,066.41. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $710,240.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $86.64 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

