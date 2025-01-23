Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) versus Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.65 billion 1.37 $283.00 million N/A N/A Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 2 0 3 1 2.50 Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Anglo American and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Anglo American has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a beta of 4.33, meaning that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anglo American beats Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of digital implementation plans for exhibition center projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Eagle, Idaho. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group is a subsidiary of Global Strategies, Inc.

