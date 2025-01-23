Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Down 44.6% – Here’s Why

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 44.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. 804,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 294,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$31.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 243.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.