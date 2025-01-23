Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 71,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 163,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

