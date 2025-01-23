Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP opened at $101.04 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

