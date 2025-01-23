Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 543.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.6% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

AJG stock opened at $293.55 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $316.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.26. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $803,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,438. The trade was a 16.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $1,992,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,626,666.10. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

