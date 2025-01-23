Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,167.8% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 35,631 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 44.9% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $169.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $298.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day moving average of $184.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.