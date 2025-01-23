Aspiriant LLC Sells 698 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 67,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the second quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,520,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $398,954,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $323.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $325.74. The company has a market capitalization of $602.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

