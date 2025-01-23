Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after buying an additional 986,432 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after buying an additional 663,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 705,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after buying an additional 488,969 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHA stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

