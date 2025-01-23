Atara Biotherapeutics’ (ATRA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.51. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.77) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($16.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

