Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,709 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 19.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 66.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

DDOG opened at $140.12 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 264.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average of $128.66.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $45,861,901.38. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,679 shares of company stock valued at $88,668,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

