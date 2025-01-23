Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 163.1% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,857,300 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

