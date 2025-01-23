Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 98,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

