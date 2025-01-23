Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,165 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 27.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 561,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

