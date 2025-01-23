Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $122.68 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $124.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

