Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.79 ($0.08). Approximately 169,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 123,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.88 ($0.08).

Aura Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of £53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.40 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.31.

Aura Energy Company Profile

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

