Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.89. 3,592,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,247,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 537,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,947,346.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,633.56. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337 in the last 90 days. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

