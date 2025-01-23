Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Australian Foundation Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
Australian Foundation Investment Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Australian Foundation Investment Company Profile
