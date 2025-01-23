Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Holdings Lifted by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 228.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emprise Bank raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.78. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

