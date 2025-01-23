Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 29,092 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
