Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 55,716 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25,675.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,716 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,778,000 after buying an additional 69,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,759,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $218.83 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $221.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

