Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 82,596 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,596 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 623,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 102,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

