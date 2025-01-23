Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,484 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

