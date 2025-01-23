Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $996.94.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $953.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $889.11 and a 200-day moving average of $763.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $481.40 and a 52 week high of $999.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,976. This represents a 95.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

