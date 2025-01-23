Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $40.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,070,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,006 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 80,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

