Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

