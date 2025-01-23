Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $206.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.76 and a 200-day moving average of $199.55.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

