AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 84.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 44.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXS opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

