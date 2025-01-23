Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 180,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 237,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Trading Down 33.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.78.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
