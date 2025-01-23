Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.16) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trading Up 0.8 %

USA stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.29) on Thursday. Baillie Gifford US Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 175.03 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 295 ($3.63). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.37. The firm has a market cap of £814.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5,340.00.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

The Trust aims to produce long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in equities of companies which are incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in the United States of America. The maximum amount which may be invested directly in private companies shall not exceed 50% of the total assets of the Company, measured at the time of investment.

