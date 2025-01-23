Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 198.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,729 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,281,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,948,000 after acquiring an additional 297,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,629,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,788,000 after acquiring an additional 101,637 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

