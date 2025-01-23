Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Onsemi by 77.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Onsemi by 82.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 121,870 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Onsemi by 59.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Onsemi by 59.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 241,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 90,293 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.26.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

